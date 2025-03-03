​Late goal denies Melton victory

Boston score their equaliser. Photo: Steve W Davies.Boston score their equaliser. Photo: Steve W Davies.
​Boston Town struck a last-gasp equaliser to deny Melton Town victory on Saturday in a 1-1 draw.

Melton’s hopes of earning a play-off place in the UCL Premier North remain incredibly thin, with them ending Saturday’s game 14 points off the top five with only eight games to play.

And although they have only lost one of their last six games, a few too many recent draws could be their downfall come the end of the campaign.

Saturday’s game saw Melton take the lead on 25 minutes when Kalis Gore netted from the penalty spot.

After both sides had created chances in the second-half, it was Boston who levelled as the game entered stoppage time when a corner was cleared to McKenzie Burdass on the edge of the penalty area who fired home to earn the visitors a point in their own play-off pursuit.

​Melton next go to title-chasers Lincoln United on Saturday in the UCL Premier North.

