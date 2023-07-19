News you can trust since 1855
Landmark Figure Reached as 10,000 complete Save a Life course

The venue for a world record set in 2016 has been used to celebrate a landmark figure for Community Save a Life Scheme (CSALS), a charity dedicated to promoting the need for more people with first aid skills.
By Nick JohnsonContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read

Seven years ago, CSALS organised a first aid lesson on the pitch at Chesterfield FC’s stadium which saw 1,795 people taking part, setting a Guinness World Record.

In 2018, a free Prepared to Save a Life online course was launched at Westminster, in partnership with Virtual College. Those who take the course, which takes around an hour to complete, are provided with the knowledge to save a life.

To mark the fact that the number of people completing the course has passed the 10,000-mark, guests gathered at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium for a celebration event.

Distinguished guests join CSALS representatives at Chesterfield FC. Photo: Nick JohnsonDistinguished guests join CSALS representatives at Chesterfield FC. Photo: Nick Johnson
Trustees and representative of CSALS were joined by the Mayoress of Chesterfield and a host of other guests including former England footballer Tony Currie and veteran entertainer Bernie Clifton.

Dr Cheryle Berry MBE, chair of CSALS, said: “We were delighted to have reached five figures and it was fitting to mark the occasion at the home of the Spireites, having set the world record there.

“It is wonderful to think that we could fill the stadium with the number of people who have completed the Prepared to Save a Life course.”

Debra Johnson, CSALS’ community facilitator, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who attended the event, together with all the companies who support our activities, including Motan Colortronic and Technique Learning Solutions.”

