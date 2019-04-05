Labour's John McDonnell will join rally in Chesterfield

Bumper crowds are expected to turn out for a popular event in Chesterfield which will include Labour's John McDonnell.

Chesterfield Trades Union Council says its annual May Day parade promises to be a 'great day'.

A colourful march will assemble at Chesterfield Town Hall at 10.30am, setting off at 11am led by the Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band.

The parade will also feature two samba bands as well as the Urban Gypsies dance group and the Silverbirds Marching Display Band.

A rally will be held in New Square at 11.45pm which will include a number of campaigning stalls.

Speeches will be made by Mark Serwotka, president of the Trades Union Congress and general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, Nita Sanghera, president of the University and College Union, and Julia Felamanas, from the Brazil Solidarity Initiative, who will give an eyewitness account of the life and death struggle against the far-right Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

The event will also welcome senior Labour politician John McDonnell, who is shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.

After the speeches there will be music from Ajay Srivastav, Ian Prowse and Vile Assembly.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Trades Union Council said: "If you've been to Chesterfield May Day before you will know what a great event it is.

"If you haven't, make sure you don’t miss out on the experience.

"Chesterfield May Day is one of the biggest and best supported May Day events in the country, but it can only continue to happen if it fully and actively finacially supported by the whole of the movement."

For more information on how to support the event, call 01246 231441 or 077784804844 or email tucchesterfield@gmail.com