Knife threat to dad driving car

An armed man threatened a motorist in a Matlock street with an eight-inch kitchen knife in front of the victim’s ‘petrified’ seven-year-old son.

Derby Crown Court heard how Harry Stones left the terrified man’s heart ‘pounding’ when he produced the blade and offered to fight him during the altercation.

Pictured is Harry Stones, 25, of Romney Gardens, Heeley, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in Matlock has been jailed for 18 months.

And as this was the 25-year-old’s third weapons offences in four years a judge felt he had no other option than to jail him for 18 months.

Sarah Allen, prosecuting, said the offence took place on July 14. She said: “The victim was driving down Hurst Rise with his seven-year-old son sat in the passenger seat alongside him.

“He had his car window open as it was a hot day and as he drove past the defendant he shouted at him to stop the car.

“There appears to have been some dispute between the pair over the defendant’s girlfriend.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

“The victim stopped the car and as he did so the defendant approached him and he pulled an eight-inch kitchen knife out from his waistband.

“His son was petrified and the victim drove away from the defendant.

“He said his heart was pounding, he felt scared and as he looked back he saw the defendant was chasing him and shouting threats towards him.”

Miss Allen said a witness told police that he watched Stones chase the car with the knife “held down by his leg as not to attract attention”.

He was arrested five days later where he answered “no comment” to the questions he was asked. However, he later pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Miss Allen said Stones had 10 convictions for 15 previous offences including the same offence in 2014 and GBH and a second possession of an offensive weapon offence in 2016.

Robert Sandford, for Stones, who gave an address of Romney Gardens, Heeley, Sheffield, to the court, admitted his client had got into trouble in Matlock on a number of occasion since 2014.

He said: “He has suffered anxiety and depression and has been taking medication since he was remanded into custody. I ask that you give him credit for his guilty plea.”