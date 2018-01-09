Knife offender facing possible jail sentence has his case further adjourned

An offender spotted with a knife in a public place for a second time has had his case further adjourned.

Derby Crown Court heard on Friday, January 5, how Ashley Dunne, 20, of Poppyfields, Darley Dale, was seen on CCTV cameras with a knife on Lumsdale Road, in Matlock, in October, before he was arrested by police.

Dunne pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public and he admitted breaching a suspended sentence order imposed for a previous offence which had also involved possessing a knife in public.

His case was adjourned until January 26.

A previous hearing at Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Dunne is facing a possible six-month custodial sentence because this latest offence is his second bladed article offence.