Kind-hearted Derbyshire man raises funds for children’s hospital after Manchester Arena attack

A kind-hearted Derbyshire man has raised vital funds for doctors and nurses who helped save the lives of many children in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Brian Walker, of Alfreton, who has learning difficulties, wanted to raise money for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital following the bombing last May.

Mr Walker, who has raised lots of money for good causes both local and further afield, decided he would walk the equivalent distance from Alfreton to Manchester - 60 miles - to say thank you for everything they did.

And on the first anniversary of the attack, on Tuesday, Mr Walker handed over a cheque for £1,082 to the hospital.

Mr Walker said: ”I am proud to have raised money for people affected by the Manchester tragedy and hope to continue to raise money for good causes in the future”

Community stalwart Mr Walker, who is in his 60s, helps out Alfreton Town Football Club and in the organising of Alfreton Party in the Park.

The gesture was made possible by The Community Connector Service run by Derbyshire County Council.

The service allows people with learning difficulties to get involved in activities in the community.

Jake Billington, who helps to carry out the service, said: “Brian is a brilliant bloke and is very kind-hearted and generous. His whole family are proud of him as we are for what he has achieved.”