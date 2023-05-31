Joint investigation set to take place after eight fire engines called out to major fire at Derbyshire industrial unit

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in an industrial unit on Occupation Lane in Woodville, Swadlincote, at 5.30pm yesterday, on Tuesday, May 30.

Eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, a water carrier and a command unit were dealing with the fire, with Derbyshire Police also called out.

Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed until this morning due to the smoke and everyone was urged to avoid the area if possible.

Residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed .

Road closures were in place for about five hours and firefighting operations were scaled back at 11.15 pm, however some firefighters have remained at the scene late into the night, damping down and checking for hotspots.

Officers returned this morning to reinspect the site.

It has been now confirmed that a join police and fire investigation will take place into the causes of the fire.