News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Joint investigation set to take place after eight fire engines called out to major fire at Derbyshire industrial unit

A joint police and fire investigation is due to commence today following the fire in Swadlincote.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:23 BST

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in an industrial unit on Occupation Lane in Woodville, Swadlincote, at 5.30pm yesterday, on Tuesday, May 30.

Eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, a water carrier and a command unit were dealing with the fire, with Derbyshire Police also called out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed until this morning due to the smoke and everyone was urged to avoid the area if possible.

Residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed .Residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed .
Residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed .
Most Popular

Road closures were in place for about five hours and firefighting operations were scaled back at 11.15 pm, however some firefighters have remained at the scene late into the night, damping down and checking for hotspots.

Officers returned this morning to reinspect the site.

It has been now confirmed that a join police and fire investigation will take place into the causes of the fire.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Thank you to everyone for their patience while emergency services have dealt with this incident.”

Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service