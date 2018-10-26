Jail for Derbyshire drug-driver who caused death of teenage boy

A drug-driver who killed a teenage scooter rider when he collided with him has been jailed for five years after he was found guilty.

During a trial, Derby Crown Court heard how Christopher Twigg, 28, of Primrose Hill, Blackwell, Alfreton, struck Connor Revill on Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton, in a 'high speed collision'.

The late Connor Revill.

Andrew Vout, prosecuting, told the court the 14 year-old, of Tibshelf, had been returning home from South Normanton skate park with a friend when the collision happened just before 8pm on February 19, 2017.

He added Connor was going downhill on a foot-scooter on the left side of the road and his friend had been walking on the pavement and saw a car accelerating past him down the hill.

Mr Vout said: "Mr Twigg had been driving in the same direction as Connor Revill and had approached Connor from behind and Mr Twigg's car went straight into the back of Connor at speed.

"Connor was thrown backwards on to the bonnet and into the windscreen of Mr Twigg’s car."

He added: "The damage caused to this car was damage caused in a high speed collision."

Another motorist, travelling in the opposite direction, saw Connor going past and saw Mr Twigg's Ford Fusion car claiming it was driving at 60-70mph in the 40mph zone.

Connor's friend said he had shouted to warn Connor.

Mr Vout said Mr Twigg drove away and motorists stopped but Connor had suffered terrible injuries.

Mr Twigg parked up at The Welfare Club, according to Mr Vout, and went home and told his partner he had hit someone but had not seen them.

The defendant used his partner's phone to call his mother, according to Mr Vout, and he was collected and they went to the incident and called police.

Mr Twigg was blood tested and results showed he had cannabis in his system, according to Mr Vout.

The defendant told police it had been dark and unlit and there had been no one in sight.

He added to police that he panicked and went to get help because he did not have a phone.

Stephen Cobley, defending, questioned whether Mr Twigg had been driving at 60-70mph and whether his driving had been impaired by cannabis.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the drug-drive limit - but was found guilty by a jury and jailed for five years.