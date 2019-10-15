Investigation launched into fire at Creswell's former swimming baths

Police and fire service have launched an investigation into a fire at the former swimming baths in Creswell.

Emergency services were called to Creswell Leisure Centre, on Duke Street, before 7pm yesterday.

The leisure centre.

Roads surrounding the unused leisure centre were also closed due to the incident.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "A joint investigation is taking place this morning to establish the cause of the fire.

"There were no people inside the disused building."

Fire crews from Clowne, Staveley, Worksop and Edwinstowe tackled the fire which was put out by 9pm.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 1244 of October 14.