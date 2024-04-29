Investigation launched into blaze at former Chesterfield social club

Police and firefighters have launched an investigation into the cause of a fire at a former Chesterfield social club over the weekend.
Phil Bramley
Firefighters were called to a fire at the disused former social club on Dade Avenue, in Inkersall, at 9.35pm on Saturday 27 April.

Firefighters from Derbyshire, supported by crews from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident

Crews left the scene at 8.30am on Sunday 28 April, returning throughout yesterday morning to reinspect the site and check for hot spots.

No one was injured or in the property at the time of fire. An investigation into what started the fire is now underway.

