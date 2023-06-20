News you can trust since 1855
Investigation launched after woman rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following dog attack in Derbyshire town

Police have launched an investigation after a woman has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Bolsover.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:59 BST

Officers were called to reports of a woman being attacked and suffering serious injuries at around 1.30pm on Saturday, June 10.

Witnesses who said the incident took place in the Sandhills Road area described the dog involved as ‘big and brown’.

Derbyshire Police confirmed the woman suffered injuries to her face, chest, abdomen, knee and calf and received treatment at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The dog has been seized following the attack and investigations into the incident are ongoing.