Investigation finds cause of fire at Derbyshire golf course, hotel complex and wedding venue – as ‘significant damage’ caused

A fire investigation into the Morley Hayes fire in Ilkeston has determined the most likely cause of the blaze earlier this week.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:23 BST

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a single storey outbuilding at the Morley Hayes golf course, just before 11 pm on Tuesday, June 20.

Morley Hayes is a four Star Hotel complex, Wedding & Event venue, and golf course on Main Road, Morley, Ilkeston,

On-call and wholetime firefighters from Ilkeston, Nottingham Road, Heanor and Kingsway, initially attended the incident supported by Ascot Drive with the aerial ladder platform and Long Eaton with the command support unit.

A fire investigation launched on Wednesday, June 21, has determined the most likely cause to be ‘accidental due to electrical items’.

Morley Hayes said in a statement on Facebook: “You may have seen reports in the media of a fire that has destroyed the green-keeping facilities at the Morley Hayes golf complex.

“There have been no injuries, but there has been significant damage to our fleet of tractors and mowers.

“We would like to reassure you that all our facilities are open as normal today and there will be no disruption to our services.”

