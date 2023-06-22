Firefighters were called to a fire involving a single storey outbuilding at the Morley Hayes golf course, just before 11 pm on Tuesday, June 20.

Morley Hayes is a four Star Hotel complex, Wedding & Event venue, and golf course on Main Road, Morley, Ilkeston,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-call and wholetime firefighters from Ilkeston, Nottingham Road, Heanor and Kingsway, initially attended the incident supported by Ascot Drive with the aerial ladder platform and Long Eaton with the command support unit.

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a single storey outbuilding at the Morley Hayes golf course, just before 11 pm on Tuesday, June 20.

A fire investigation launched on Wednesday, June 21, has determined the most likely cause to be ‘accidental due to electrical items’.

Morley Hayes said in a statement on Facebook: “You may have seen reports in the media of a fire that has destroyed the green-keeping facilities at the Morley Hayes golf complex.

“There have been no injuries, but there has been significant damage to our fleet of tractors and mowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad