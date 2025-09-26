Inquest concludes after man dies during tragic incident in Chesterfield

An inquest has concluded a Chesterfield man made a decision to end his own life after a deliberate fall.

Saranveer Singh Sihota, 42, of Hasland, known to friends and family as ‘Sunny’, died at 2.52 pm on Friday, February 23, 2024 as a result of injuries resulting from a fall from a height in Chesterfield.

The court has heard that Sunny struggled with his mental health since 2014 and was admitted to his local mental health unit a number of times over the years.

At the time of his death, Sunny was a patient at Hartington Unit, a mental health service at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, but was allowed to leave hospital for certain periods of time.

The Hartington Unit, operated by Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust, consists of three adult cute inpatient wards, an outpatient service, occupational therapy team and a crisis resolution and home treatment service as well as the psychiatric liaison team for the North of Derbyshire.

Upon his admission in December 2023, Sunny was on 15 minute observations but in January was deemed to be making sufficient progress to have hourly observations.

In February, Sunny’s leave comprised of multiple one hour unattended leave or six hour accompanied leave with family.

On the morning of the February 23 Sunny had interactions with staff on the unit and had indicated he would be meeting his mum later that day.

Staff said they had seen a ‘steady, positive progression’ from Sunny and did not raise any concerns that his leave should be rescinded.

Sunny played pool before leaving hospital premises at 1.34 pm.

He then ordered a taxi, which collected him from in front of the hospital at 1.50 pm and drove him directly to the place in the town, where he later died.

Sunny called 999 before his death to tell emergency of his intention to end his own life and refused offers of help from the operator.

He then fell from a height, sustaining multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury concluded that Sunny made a decision to end his own life and his cause of death was recorded as a suicide.