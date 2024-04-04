Inquest opens into death of man who died in an incident at Beetwell Street multi-storey car park in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest has opened today (April 4) into the death of Saranveer Singh Sihota, 42, of Hasland, known to friends and family as ‘Sunny’.

Sunny’s mum Surjit Sihota and his aunt Selina Sidhu attended the hearing.

Chesterfield Coroners court heard that Sunny died after he jumped off the top of the multi-storey car park on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Emergency services were called and conducted CPR but sadly it was not successful and Sunny was pronounced dead. He was identified by his mum.

The post-mortem carried out by Doctor Stuart Hamilton has determined the provisional cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries pending further examination.

The Coroners Court heard that at the time of his death, Sunny was a patient at Hartington Unit, a mental health ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Speaking to the family, Assistant Coroner Sarah Huntbach said: “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to you.”