Inkersall mum’s important message after slow cooker bursts into flames

An Inkersall mum says a ‘near miss’ was avoided when her slow cooker burst into flames while her young son was upstairs.

Lindsey Rodgers, of Hillman Drive, put the Tesco-branded slow cooker on in the morning before she went to work, setting it on a low temperature and on a fire retardant surface - exactly the same as she has done since she bought it from the supermarket giant two years ago.

Luckily, her mum Anne Ashmore, who was in the house along with Lindsey’s 14-year-old son Jacob, was on hand to put out the blaze with a damp tea towel just in time before it engulfed the kitchen.

“It was a near miss really,” Lindsey said.

“The flames had just started to lick up the back when my mum put it out. My son could have been in the house on his own.”

Lindsey said she wanted to raise awareness of product recalls as Tesco had sent out an alert last year warning people not to use the store’s own-branded slow cooker and return them immediately over fears they could cause electric shocks. She added: “If you are not registered to a product recall website, how would you know?”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We’re sorry to hear of this incident and encourage Lindsey to contact our customer engagement centre so we can investigate further. Product recall notices are displayed in all of our stores and our Tesco.com website. In addition, wherever possible we communicate product recalls directly to Tesco Clubcard customers who have used their card to purchase the product.”