Injured walker airlifted to safety after becoming lost in “remote” area of Peak District
At 9.51am yesterday (Thursday, April 25) the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) were called to reports of a male who had become lost in the ‘Grains’ area of Bleaklow.
A GMRT spokesperson said: “The casualty was suffering with significant back pain from a slip he sustained earlier on during his walk, which aggravated a pre-existing injury – meaning he could no longer make progress.
“Due to the remote location, Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called for assistance. Having been assessed by our medics, the casualty was treated for his pain and flown to the A57 Snake Summit road head by HM Coastguard helicopter, where he was transferred to a land ambulance for onward transport to hospital.
“We would like to thank Kinder Mountain Rescue Team, Derbyshire Constabulary, North West Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard Base Humberside for their support with this multi agency incident.
“Team members were stood down at 3.45pm. We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”
You can donate to help keep the volunteer mountain rescue team running here.
