On Sunday, members of the Edale Moumtain Rescue Team answered a call for help from East Midlands Ambulance Service after a woman slipped near Stoney Middleton and was unable to walk.

On arrival it was clear the lady was in a lot of pain from a dislocated shoulder injury. With strong analgesia administered, and after a couple of attempts to relocate the shoulder joint, it was decided to sledge her on a mountain rescue stretcher down the slope to Mill Lane, where she was taken to hospital for further treatment

A few hours later, the second request of the day from East Midlands Ambulance Service came in for the team to an incident opposite Speedwell Cavern on Winnats Pass. The report was that a young man had slipped and had sustained a lower leg injury. After an initial assessment and pain relief, the leg was splinted and the young man was placed onto a Mountain Rescue stretcher and sledged and wheeled across the tops to Blue John cavern. After a short wait the East Midlands Ambulance Service crew arrived and the casualty was handed over to the crew for further assessment and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Rescue team used special sledges to transport injured patients to safety.