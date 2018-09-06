Injured climber airlifted to hospital after abseil failed

Edale Mountain rescue team organised an air ambulance rescue for a climber.

A climbers belay point gave way while abseiling off Goliaths Groove at Stanage Edge resulting in a 10m fall to the ground.

Fourteen Edale team members and four members of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team team treated the climber at the scene for leg and facial injuries in the incident on Wednesday at 3.30pm.

After strong pain relief by a team medic he was packaged and immobilised on to a team stretcher and swiftly evacuated to the road and the awaiting Derbyshire Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance. From there he was flown to the Major Trauma Unit at Sheffield NGH.

Thank you to the climbers on scene for their accurate reporting of the location of the incident which enabled a fast response from the team