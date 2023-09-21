Incident in Derbyshire town centre sees busy road cordoned off - as drivers urged to seek alternative routes

Bank Road in Matlock is closed in both ways closed due to an incident between Imperial Road and A615 Bakewell Road.

Fire service, police, and paramedics are currently at the scene.

The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up and drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called, just after 11.25am to a report of a man on the floor outside Wilkinson’s in Bank Road, Matlock. Our officers attended the scene and found a man had suffered a medical episode.