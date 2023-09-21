News you can trust since 1855
Incident in Derbyshire town centre sees busy road cordoned off - as drivers urged to seek alternative routes

Bank Road in Matlock is currently cordoned off with police, paramedics and fire service at the scene.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Bank Road in Matlock is closed in both ways closed due to an incident between Imperial Road and A615 Bakewell Road.
Bank Road in Matlock is closed in both ways closed due to an incident between Imperial Road and A615 Bakewell Road.

The busy road in the centre of the town is closed in both ways due to an incident between Imperial Road and A615 Bakewell Road.

Fire service, police, and paramedics are currently at the scene.

The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up and drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.

Bank Road in Matlock is currently cordoned off with police, paramedics and fire service at the scene.
Bank Road in Matlock is currently cordoned off with police, paramedics and fire service at the scene.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called, just after 11.25am to a report of a man on the floor outside Wilkinson’s in Bank Road, Matlock. Our officers attended the scene and found a man had suffered a medical episode.

“We have seen reports on social media that this was a stabbing. We can confirm that it was not, and the man collapsed due to a medical episode.”

