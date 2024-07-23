In pictures: Mountain rescue help lamb stuck in the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 10:54 BST
A mountain rescue team have been called to help a lamb that got stuck in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue received a call from a local Castleton farmer to assist with a stuck lamb on Monday, July 22.

Local team members were tasked with taking a look to see if we could safely extract Shawn the lamb from a shallow hole on the side of a hill at Odin Mine.

A cunning but woolly plan was soon developed and it was decided to excavate around the small hole and make a ramp leading to the surface.

A fresh supply of Shawn’s favourite snack was placed around the entrance to hopefully entice him from his subterranean dilemma.

After retreating to a safe distance, Shawn was seen to exit his lamb cave and was observed munching his way back up the hill to the rest of the gang.

However, his freedom was very shortlived, as the farmer soon recaptured Shawn for a health check.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “What a close shave that was, we wish Shawn good luck and hope that he enjoys his much needed sheepwash.”

Edale Mountain Rescue received a call from a local Castleton farmer to assist with a stuck lamb on Monday, July 22.

1. Lamb rescued in the Peak District

Edale Mountain Rescue received a call from a local Castleton farmer to assist with a stuck lamb on Monday, July 22.Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue

Photo Sales
Local team members were tasked with taking a look to see if we could safely extract Shawn the lamb from a shallow hole on the side of a hill at Odin Mine.

2. Lamb rescued in the Peak District

Local team members were tasked with taking a look to see if we could safely extract Shawn the lamb from a shallow hole on the side of a hill at Odin Mine.Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Photo Sales
A fresh supply of Shawn’s favourite snack was placed around the entrance to entice him from his subterranean dilemma.

3. Lamb rescued in the Peak District

A fresh supply of Shawn’s favourite snack was placed around the entrance to entice him from his subterranean dilemma.Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Photo Sales
Related topics:Peak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.