Edale Mountain Rescue received a call from a local Castleton farmer to assist with a stuck lamb on Monday, July 22.

Local team members were tasked with taking a look to see if we could safely extract Shawn the lamb from a shallow hole on the side of a hill at Odin Mine.

A cunning but woolly plan was soon developed and it was decided to excavate around the small hole and make a ramp leading to the surface.

A fresh supply of Shawn’s favourite snack was placed around the entrance to hopefully entice him from his subterranean dilemma.

After retreating to a safe distance, Shawn was seen to exit his lamb cave and was observed munching his way back up the hill to the rest of the gang.

However, his freedom was very shortlived, as the farmer soon recaptured Shawn for a health check.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “What a close shave that was, we wish Shawn good luck and hope that he enjoys his much needed sheepwash.”

