Improvements to Derbyshire blackspot road could prevent dozens of crash casualties

A £100million government scheme aimed at 'rehabilitating' the most dangerous A-roads in England - including one in Derbyshire - could prevent around 1,450 deaths and serious injuries over the next two decades, road safety groups say.

The Safer Roads Fund was established to treat the 50 highest risk local A road sections in England with remedial road safety engineering interventions.

The A5012

New analysis by the Road Safety Foundation and the RAC Foundation found that the improvements would not only significantly reduce casualties but also save the nation around £550million in emergency services and treatment costs.

Among the top ten of road expected to see the biggest fall in the number of casualties is the notorious A5012 between Newhaven and Cromford, Derbyshire.

The analysis suggests that work here along will lead to 58 fewer casualties over the next 20 years.

The top ten list for reductions includes:

1. A588 between Lancaster and Skippool, Lancashire - 151 fewer casualties

2. A683 between Lancaster and Kirkby Lonsdale, Lancashire - 114 fewer casualties

3. A18 between Laceby and Ludborough, Lincolnshire - 91 fewer casualties

4. A529 between Hinstock and Audlem, Shropshire - 68 fewer casualties

5. A5012 between Newhaven and Cromford, Derbyshire - 58 fewer casualties

6. A684 between Leeming and Sedbergh, North Yorkshire - 55 fewer casualties

7. A4 between Junctions 5 and 7 of the M4 in Slough, Berkshire - 54 fewer casualties

8. A6 between Lancaster and Junction 33 of the M6, Lancashire - 47 fewer casualties

9. A361 between Banbury and Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire - 46 fewer casualties

10.= A581 between Rufford and Euxton, Lancashire - 43 fewer casualties

10.= A631 between Market Rasen and Louth, Lincolnshire - 43 fewer casualties

Source: Road Safety Foundation and RAC Foundation

Rather than the traditional method of improving safety after a crash has occurred, the scheme uses road engineering to try to prevent crashes from happening in the first place and making roads more forgiving when accidents occur.

Some of the 48 projects involve simple measures such as installing rumble strips, improving visibility at junctions and removing trees, poles and lighting columns.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said the programme will 're-engineer and rehabilitate some of the riskiest roads we have'.