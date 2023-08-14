News you can trust since 1855
Ilkeston: police continue to investigate fatal house fire

Police are continuing to try and establish the cause of a house fire that killed a man in his 40s.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Hampton Close, in West Hallam, at 5.19am last Monday (August 7).

Firefighters were met by a well-developed fire in a first-floor bedroom of the detached property. A woman in her 70s has safely evacuated the property but a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no smoke alarms fitted in the property and, issuing an update today, police confirmed they were still working with the fire service to determine the cause.

As reported, DFRS group manager David Diggins said: “It is devastating to hear that a man has lost his life following a fire in a house in Ilkeston.

"Tragically there weren’t any smoke alarms fitted in the property, so I would urge everyone to check they have smoke alarms fitted on every level of their home and ensure they are tested every week.”

