Emergency services were called to Hampton Close, in West Hallam, at 5.19am last Monday (August 7).

Firefighters were met by a well-developed fire in a first-floor bedroom of the detached property. A woman in her 70s has safely evacuated the property but a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no smoke alarms fitted in the property and, issuing an update today, police confirmed they were still working with the fire service to determine the cause.

As reported, DFRS group manager David Diggins said: “It is devastating to hear that a man has lost his life following a fire in a house in Ilkeston.