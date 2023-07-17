I experienced my first ever hospital stay recently - and it made me realise even more how important the NHS is.

The other Saturday I went out for a meal. The following day, I became really ill with a number of highly unpleasant symptoms - including gastroenteritis (my vomit was black…) and dizziness.

I later felt incredibly weak, walking and talking were proving to be difficult and I had tingling in my hands. I was concerned my body was dehydrated and, after checking my symptoms on the NHS website, I realised I needed to go to hospital.

Michael Broomhead in hospital

A neighbour kindly drove me to Chesterfield Royal’s impressive new A&E department, where I was kept in overnight hooked up to intravenous fluids.

Before I was discharged, a doctor told me my symptoms were likely brought about by food poisoning following my meal out (the venue I went to has been informed and I’m told “all possible steps have been taken to ensure that such incidents cannot recur”).

I wanted to write this column to highlight that everyone was so good with me at the hospital and I’m very grateful to them. From the reception staff, to the doctors, to the nurses, to the assistants, to the cleaners, they were all so caring, professional and just generally amazing from the moment I stumbled in through the door to the moment I left - I don’t have a bad word to say about them.

I’m well aware not all people have a brilliant experience with the NHS - but I do think it’s important to give credit where credit is due. There always seems to be so much negativity in relation to pretty much everything these days - on many occasions it’s justified - but I don’t think we recognise all the good that goes on enough.

IV fluids in Michael's arm

I don’t want to get too political, but the NHS is a jewel in our nation’s crown - and it needs to receive more care.

It needs more targeted investment. It needs more resources. It needs more frontline staff. Millions of current NHS workers have been pleading for better for a very long time - and they deserve better.

Personally, I’d be happy to pay a bit more money in tax to help deliver those things. Would you? Let me know your thoughts - [email protected]

