Hundreds of dead fish have been found in a Derbyshire brook believed to be killed by pollution.

About 600 roach were found dead at Golden Brook, Long Eaton.

Environment Agency Midlands‏ are now investigating a source of pollution along with Severn Trent.

An environment agency spokesman said: "We are waiting for results of the samples taken.

"The good news is that hundreds of live fish have been spotted nearby."