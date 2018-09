Chesterfield's Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has discovered a cannabis haul of 120 plants in the town.

The plants found yesterday, Wednesday, September 26, have been seized from an address in Brampton.

120 cannabis pants have been seized

Behar Dushku, 52, of Old Hall Road, has been charged with the production of cannabis and remanded to appear at court today.

