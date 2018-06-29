How warm will it be this weekend? Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield

The hot dry weather is set to continue throughout the weekend and into next week.
But what temperatures can we expect?
Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield this weekend, according to the Met Office.
Friday June 29
5pm - Sunny, 25°
6pm - Sunny, 24°
7pm - Sunny, 23°
8pm - Sunny, 21°
9pm - Sunny, 19°
10pm - Partly cloudy, 16°
11pm - Partly cloudy, 15°
Saturday June 30
12am - Clear night, 15°
1am - Clear night, 14°
2am - Clear night, 13°
3am - Overcast, 13°
4am - Overcast, 13°
5am - Overcast, 13°
6am - Cloudy, 13°
7am - Cloudy, 13°
8am - Cloudy, 14°
9am - Sunny, 16°
10am - Sunny, 18°
11am - Sunny, 20°
12noon - Sunny, 22°
1pm - Sunny, 23°
2pm - Sunny, 24°
3pm - Sunny, 24°
4pm - Sunny, 24°
5pm - Sunny, 23°
6pm - Sunny, 22°
7pm - Sunny, 21°
8pm - Sunny, 20°
9pm - Sunny, 18°
10pm - Clear night, 17°
11pm - Clear night, 16°
Sunday July 1
12am-7am - Clear night, maximum temperature 15°
7am-10am - Sunny, 15°
10am-1pm - Sunny, 21°
1pm-4pm - Sunny, 24°
4pm-7pm - Sunny, 25°
7pm-10pm - Sunny, 22°