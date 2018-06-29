How warm will it be this weekend? Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield

The hot dry weather is set to continue throughout the weekend and into next week.

But what temperatures can we expect?

It's set to be a hot, dry weekend in Chesterfield

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday June 29

5pm - Sunny, 25°

6pm - Sunny, 24°

7pm - Sunny, 23°

8pm - Sunny, 21°

9pm - Sunny, 19°

10pm - Partly cloudy, 16°

11pm - Partly cloudy, 15°

Saturday June 30

12am - Clear night, 15°

1am - Clear night, 14°

2am - Clear night, 13°

3am - Overcast, 13°

4am - Overcast, 13°

5am - Overcast, 13°

6am - Cloudy, 13°

7am - Cloudy, 13°

8am - Cloudy, 14°

9am - Sunny, 16°

10am - Sunny, 18°

11am - Sunny, 20°

12noon - Sunny, 22°

1pm - Sunny, 23°

2pm - Sunny, 24°

3pm - Sunny, 24°

4pm - Sunny, 24°

5pm - Sunny, 23°

6pm - Sunny, 22°

7pm - Sunny, 21°

8pm - Sunny, 20°

9pm - Sunny, 18°

10pm - Clear night, 17°

11pm - Clear night, 16°

Sunday July 1

12am-7am - Clear night, maximum temperature 15°

7am-10am - Sunny, 15°

10am-1pm - Sunny, 21°

1pm-4pm - Sunny, 24°

4pm-7pm - Sunny, 25°

7pm-10pm - Sunny, 22°