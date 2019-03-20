How a big-hearted Chesterfield firm made a couple's day after a 'nightmare' blaze

A husband and wife whose mobility scooter burst into flames are back on the road thanks to a kind-hearted Chesterfield firm.

Christopher and Angela Rhodes were horrified when their scooter set on fire while it was on charge outside their home on Pullman Close, Staveley.

The fire-hit mobility scooter and window.

The scooter was destroyed in the blaze and flames spread to their kitchen window - causing hundreds of pounds' worth of damage.

Even though the company was not liable for the damage, Karl Howe and David Hughes, the owners of Eden Mobility, were keen to step in and help after hearing Mr and Mrs Rhodes' story.

They were quick to act and soon sourced them a replacement 8mph scooter.

Lee Jagger, group sales manager, and Mark Fotherby, marketing manager, personally delivered the new scooter to Mr and Mrs Rhodes at their home on Tuesday.

Mrs Rhodes, 47, said: "We'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Eden Mobility - they've made our day by doing this.

"The mobility scooter was incredibly important - it got me from A to B - so it was devastating when we lost it.

"But now we're back on the road thanks to Eden Mobility and it's wonderful."

After last month's fire, Mr Rhodes visited Eden Mobility's store on Low Pavement to report what had happened.

He told staff that both he and his wife relied upon the scooter, describing it as 'her lifeline', but as he only worked part time five hours per week he would be unable to purchase a replacement.

Mr Rhodes, 51, added: "We had tears in our eyes when Eden Mobility presented us with the new scooter.

"There's a lot of doom and gloom these days but it’s nice to know there are still generous people and kind companies out there."

Speaking of the dramatic fire, Mrs Rhodes added: "It was absolutely awful - a nightmare.

"But we keep telling ourselves that things could have been a whole lot worse."

A spokesperson for Eden Mobility said: "Everyone at Eden Mobility would like to wish them all the best for the future and we hope that the replacement scooter will help them get back out and about again as soon as possible."