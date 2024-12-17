Housebuilder supports Derbyshire brain injury charity with festive feast this Christmas

A Derbyshire housebuilder is helping a local charity prepare a special Christmas dinner for people affected by brain injury and their families.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at three developments across the county, has donated £550 to Headway Derby as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched earlier this year, provides local organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £5,000 pot.

Headway Derby is a charity that works to improve life after brain injury, by providing support for survivors, along with their families and carers.

Emma Morris (Headway Derby) receiving the cheque from Fran West (Redrow Sales Consultant)

Every year, the charity holds a special Christmas lunch for all its service users, volunteers and staff members. The event sees everyone come together to enjoy a festive meal and take part in Christmas quizzes. The £550 donation will be used to fund the event.

Emma Morris, service manager at Headway Derby, said: “Following their brain injuries, a lot of our service users don’t have a big family, and some no family at all, so this Christmas lunch is their Christmas Day.

“The sense of belonging to a community, especially during the Christmas period, is so important and allows them to feel part of something.”

The funding will also help Headway give out presents to all its service users, to ensure they have at least one gift to open for Christmas.

Emma said: “During the winter months especially, we see an increase in mental health struggles for our service users.

“They can often feel like they are grieving the person they were before their brain injury, and struggle more with the effects of their injury, such as short-term memory issues, or difficulty with balance and cognition.

“We are all about giving positive experiences and supporting people to live a fulfilled life with their brain injuries. That’s why we believe this Christmas lunch experience is so meaningful.”

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be able to support Headway Derby with our latest Community Fund donation.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within the local area and are proud to support this wonderful charity and its commitment to helping those with brain injuries and their families.

“We understand the benefits of gathering everyone together to build friendships and spread joy at this time of year, and we hope that our donation will help ensure many individuals and families can experience a sprinkling of Christmas magic once again this year.”