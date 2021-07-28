Fire crews were called to Spring Hill in Whitwell at 7.47pm after a nearby resident heard a bang.

The front bay window was reported to have been blown out into the road, causing structural damage to the property.

All three occupants were out of the property when crews arrived and were checked over by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerosol explosion in Whitwell

Derbyshire Fire stated that the incident was “accidental due to an overheating of an aerosol, it was not a gas provision.”

Three fire crews from Worksop, Warsop and Staveley left the scene at 11.40pm.

Derbyshire Police were on scene to offer support after the incident was deemed non-suspicious.