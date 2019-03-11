Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield as Storm Gareth brings 55mph winds

Storm Gareth is heading to the UK, bringing winds of up to 55mph to Derbyshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind from 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) until 3pm on Wednesday.

Strong winds and heavy rain are on their way as Storm Gareth heads for the UK

Named Storm Gareth by Met Eireann, a deep area of low pressure is set to cross to the north of the UK late on Tuesday into Wednesday.

It will bring strong north-westerly winds as well as heavy rain in some parts of the UK.

The Met Office warning states there could probably be some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Here's the current hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield, from the Met Office

Tuesday

1am - light rain, 40mph gusts

2am - light rain, 42mph gusts

3am - light rain, 45mph gusts

4am - light rain, 44mph gusts

5am - heavy rain, 43mph gusts

6am - heavy shower, 42mph gusts

7am - heavy rain, 39mph gusts

8am - heavy rain, 30mph gusts

9am - heavy rain, 26mph gusts

10am - heavy rain, 21mph gusts

11am - heavy rain, 20mph gusts

12noon - light rain, 19mph gusts

1pm - light rain, 23mph gusts

2pm - light rain, 24mph gusts

3pm - heavy showers, 26mph gusts

4pm - light showers, 30mph gusts

5pm - sun, 29mph gusts

6pm - partly cloudy, 32mph gusts

7pm - partly cloudy, 33mph gusts

8pm - cloudy, 37mph gusts

9pm - partly cloudy, 40mph gusts

10pm - partly cloudy, 43mph gusts

11pm - cloudy, 45mph gusts

Wednesday

12am-3am - light rain, 47mph gusts

3am-6am - heavy rain, 47mph gusts

6am-9am - heavy shower, 47mph gusts

9am-12noon - heavy rain, 48mph gusts

12noon-3pm - sunny intervals, 53mph gusts

3pm-6pm - sunny intervals, 49mph gusts

6pm-9pm - partly cloudy, 39mph gusts

9pm- midnight -cloudy,29mph gusts