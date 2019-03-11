Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield as Storm Gareth brings 55mph winds

Storm Gareth is heading to the UK, bringing winds of up to 55mph to Derbyshire.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind from 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) until 3pm on Wednesday.
Named Storm Gareth by Met Eireann, a deep area of low pressure is set to cross to the north of the UK late on Tuesday into Wednesday.
It will bring strong north-westerly winds as well as heavy rain in some parts of the UK.
The Met Office warning states there could probably be some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
Here's the current hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield, from the Met Office
Tuesday
1am - light rain, 40mph gusts
2am - light rain, 42mph gusts
3am - light rain, 45mph gusts
4am - light rain, 44mph gusts
5am - heavy rain, 43mph gusts
6am - heavy shower, 42mph gusts
7am - heavy rain, 39mph gusts
8am - heavy rain, 30mph gusts
9am - heavy rain, 26mph gusts
10am - heavy rain, 21mph gusts
11am - heavy rain, 20mph gusts
12noon - light rain, 19mph gusts
1pm - light rain, 23mph gusts
2pm - light rain, 24mph gusts
3pm - heavy showers, 26mph gusts
4pm - light showers, 30mph gusts
5pm - sun, 29mph gusts
6pm - partly cloudy, 32mph gusts
7pm - partly cloudy, 33mph gusts
8pm - cloudy, 37mph gusts
9pm - partly cloudy, 40mph gusts
10pm - partly cloudy, 43mph gusts
11pm - cloudy, 45mph gusts
Wednesday
12am-3am - light rain, 47mph gusts
3am-6am - heavy rain, 47mph gusts
6am-9am - heavy shower, 47mph gusts
9am-12noon - heavy rain, 48mph gusts
12noon-3pm - sunny intervals, 53mph gusts
3pm-6pm - sunny intervals, 49mph gusts
6pm-9pm - partly cloudy, 39mph gusts
9pm- midnight -cloudy,29mph gusts