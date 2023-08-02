Established in 1988, Ashgate Hospice care for the people of North Derbyshire by providing a wide range of both in-patient and community-based care and support services. In 2022/23 more than 2,300 people were referred to Ashgate Hospice, with hundreds more, including the families of patients, also benefitting from counselling support, community drop-ins and other forms of support.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The contribution from Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which is building new homes in Chesterfield at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows, will help Ashgate Hospice continue to provide specialist, holistic care to those who need it, at the most difficult times of their lives.

B&DWS - SGB-5931 - Lynne Woodcock of David Wilson Homes with the team at Ashgate Hospice

Jack Wood, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We are truly grateful for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ support. The hospice would not have the positive impact that it has on the lives of the people of North Derbyshire without donations such as this.

“Our belief is that every person matters and that they matter their whole life. Our aim is to not only help them die peacefully, but also to help them to live until they die; adding quality to their lives when every single day is so important.

“We must fundraise over 65% of our income every year to deliver our support and care more than £9 million each year as less than 34% of our funding comes from NHS budgets. The last few years have been incredibly challenging for us financially and the costs to deliver our care are rising dramatically, therefore, this support means so much to us.

“Thank you so much to the Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund Scheme and to the staff from us all at Ashgate Hospice, and the people of North Derbyshire.”

B&DWS - SGB-5957 - The team at Ashgate Hospice with Lynne of David Wilson Homes

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Ashgate Hospice a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“The hospice makes such a difference to so many lives, and it is truly heart-warming to see the support, guidance and hope the charity offers.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Ashgate Hospice.