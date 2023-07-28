Hospice nurse takes to exciting new heights with charity parachute jump

Kate Kells, from Ilkeston, is planning her tandem jump from 14,000 feet in October and hoping to raise £1,000 for the hospice which support adults with life-limiting conditions and those who’ve been bereaved.

Kate’s adventurous streak only appeared when she turned 50 earlier this year and completed the longest zipwire in Snowdonia which she described as ‘fantastic’.

“Some people might think it's a midlife crisis, but I've always fancied doing a tandem parachute jump – it’s the next perfect adventure! I know for me the hardest part will be jumping out of the plane, but if I am attached to the experienced parachutist, I go when they go!”

Kate Kells, Wellbeing at Home nurse, ready for parachute jump in aid of Treetops Hospice

Kate joined Treetops Hospice as a Wellbeing at Home nurse 15 months ago, a role she sees as a ‘great privilege’. Kate is part of a team who support over 30 local patients with a terminal diagnosis each week.

“Many of our patients are simply too poorly to travel or go out much, so they can feel isolated. We want to help them live a quality life for as long as they can, so we take our care direct to them at home.

“As well as a good natter, we might listen to music or look at photos to reminisce, play games such as cards or dominoes, and can offer hand massages.”

Kate also supports patients in recording their life stories and making memory boxes, as well as planning for their future care.

Kate Kells, Wellbeing at Home nurse at Treetops Hospice

“We help patients talk about the death that they want to have and how they can plan for that. I think Treetops has an enormous positive impact on patients and their carers at what can be a very difficult time. Hopefully, our work results in a wealth of positive memories being made and leaves a lasting legacy for their loved ones to cherish.”

Visits by Wellbeing at Home nurses mean family members and carers of patients can also have some valuable respite time.

Kate continued:

“Treetops is a charity, and we need to raise over £4million a year to keep providing our care. I want to help ensure that we are able to continue offering our services for people in the future.”

Feeling inspired? Treetops has a wide range of challenges and events including wing walks, treks, cycle rides and runs including the Alton Towers 10k.

For further information, visit www.treetops.org.uk/challenges2023 or call 0115 949 1264.