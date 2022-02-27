Homes could be without power all day after Peak District electrical fire
Homes are expected to be without power until 5pm today after an electrical fire in Rowsley.
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 12:40 pm
Up to 86 homes in the area are currently without power after underground cables caught fire near the Peacock Hotel this morning.
The A6 at Rowsley remains closed in both directions.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had now extinguished the blaze and isolated the cables.
Check HERE for updates from Western Power.