Homes could be without power all day after Peak District electrical fire

Up to 86 homes in the area are currently without power after underground cables caught fire near the Peacock Hotel this morning.

The A6 at Rowsley remains closed in both directions.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had now extinguished the blaze and isolated the cables.

Homes near Rowsley could be without power all day