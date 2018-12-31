Homeless man is spared from being sent back to prison after he missed probation appointments

A desperate, young homeless man has been spared from being sent back to jail after he failed to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, December 31, how Kyle Tuck, 19, of no fixed abode, failed to report to a supervising officer in November after he had been released from custody.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley told the court that Tuck, formerly of Bromehead Way, Chesterfield, had a difficult childhood and had no home address for most of 2018 and he has had difficulties with his mental health.

Tuck’s post sentence supervision is due to expire in January, according to Mr Strelley, and the defendant had made an attempt to take his own life while he had been in custody.

Mr Strelley said: “The issues he has are deep-rooted and only with extensive support and help will there be an opportunity for change.”

Magistrates stressed that the probation service had tried to help Tuck but the defendant had breached his post sentence supervision appointments four times and the service had recommended Tuck be sentenced to seven days of custody.

However, magistrates opted to fine Tuck £120 and ordered him to pay £60 costs.

They also urged him to co-operate with the probation service and warned that if he failed to pay his fine he could be brought back to court.