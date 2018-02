Three fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in Holmewood.

Crews from Chesterfeild, Clay Cross and Staveley attended a kitchen fire last night, Friday, February 16 at 9.40pm.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews were called to a semi-detached property on Masefield Avenue, Holmewood and used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.