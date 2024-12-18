Holleran felt Leamington deserved a point at Spennymoor

Paul Holleran felt there were plenty of pleasing aspects to Leamington's performance.

Paul Holleran felt Leamington deserved more from their trip to Spennymoor Town on Saturday – defeat making it six defeats in a row in the National League North.​

Henry Landers gave Brakes an early lead but two second-half goals turned things around in the second-half to leave Leamington five points above the relegation zone.

And Holleran told the club’s media that although his side performed well, the quality of the home side shone through.

​He said: “‘I thought we started the game really well. We were really positive, and got the goal I think our play deserved.

"‘They grew into the game, and I think the periods where we’ve got to do better are either side of half time.

"It’s probably the second half I’m disappointed with the most. They had a couple of really good chances in the first half, there’s no doubt about that, but I think for our first 20/25 minutes we deserved the lead.

"We’ve come out second half and that’s the period that’s done me a little bit. We went through it at half time. I thought tactically we were alright but we aren’t aggressive enough, we haven’t stepped out enough.

"‘I don’t think anyone who’s seen the game today could argue that we didn’t deserve something out of it, but that’s football, and that’s where we are at the moment.

"There was so much to like about the performance, but sadly in this league you can come away, do well and get beat, because every side is a good side, and that’s probably where we are today really. I thought the balance of the game was a draw, but that’s where we are.”

Leamington now prepare for the challenge of hosting league leaders Curzon Ashton this weekend, who have won their last five league games on the bounce, before a Boxing Day trip to Brackley Town sees the year out ahead of a New Year’s Day encounter at home to Hereford.