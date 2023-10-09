Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 12.30pm on Friday, October 6, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to attend an incident at Edale.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A gentleman out walking with a group of friends was taken ill with severe chest pains, in the vicinity of the top of Golden Clough and Ringing Roger.

“After the team were mobilised, along with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist. Due to high winds on the tops, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter was also requested.

The walker sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of the emergency services and members of the public at the scene. Image: EMRT

“Team members from both teams were quickly on the tracks leading up to the Neb and Ringing Roger. We then received the message that the gentleman had gone into cardiac arrest and CPR was in progress.”

EMRT members arrived at the site and took over the care of the casualty, performing CPR.

An EMRT spokesperson added: “Because of the high winds, the air ambulance had to drop off two doctors and then land in Edale village on standby. Rescue 963 from Caernarfon, North Wales, was tasked to our incident, and managed to land near to the incident site.

“Unfortunately, despite the efforts of everyone involved, the gentleman was eventually announced deceased at the scene. Thank you to all the joint services and members of the public that gave their all to try and save the gentleman.