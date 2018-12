Early rain should clear southern parts of the East Midlands to leave bright but windy conditions and some sunny spells, whereas northern parts should remain rather cloudy as early rain only very gradually eases. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight many areas will be dry for a time during the evening, however soon becoming breezy as showery rain pushes through eastwards. Becoming drier and clearer later, with temperatures dipping. Minimum temperature 5 °C.