GCSE

Here’s how pupils at every Chesterfield school performed in their GCSEs

The gov.uk website shows the percentage that each secondary school in Chesterfield achieved in Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs.

These results are for the overall performance at the end of key stage 4 in 2019.

Boythorpe Avenue, Chesterfield, S40 2NS. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 38.6 per cent.

1. Parkside Community School

Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, S41 8BA. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 48.8 per cent.

2. Outwood Academy Newbold

Ralph Road, Chesterfield, S43 3PU. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 43.7 per cent

3. Netherthorpe School

Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 8AG. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 56.9 per cent.

4. St Mary's Catholic High School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy

