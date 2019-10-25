Here’s how pupils at every Chesterfield school performed in their GCSEs
The gov.uk website shows the percentage that each secondary school in Chesterfield achieved in Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs.
These results are for the overall performance at the end of key stage 4 in 2019.
1. Parkside Community School
Boythorpe Avenue, Chesterfield, S40 2NS. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 38.6 per cent.
2. Outwood Academy Newbold
Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, S41 8BA. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 48.8 per cent.
3. Netherthorpe School
Ralph Road, Chesterfield, S43 3PU. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 43.7 per cent
4. St Mary's Catholic High School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy
Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 8AG. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 56.9 per cent.
