HEAVY SNOW: Power cuts and travel disruption possible in Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for Derbyshire for Friday.

The warning is in force for the county from 4am to 11am tomorrow (Friday) and states: "A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of northern England on Friday morning.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a possibility that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off. Power cuts may also occur."

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster added: "A weather system is expected to bring a spell of snow to parts of the UK on Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected across parts of northern England where accumulations of 5-10 cm are likely, with up to 15 cm possible over higher ground."

There is a yellow warning for ice in force for Derbyshire between 2am and 9am on Friday.