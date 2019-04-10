Heath and Holmewood community create film to highlight social isolation

Social isolation can affect anyone.

Just because you are young does not mean you can’t feel lonely.

There are a number of different reasons why someone can become isolated including the death of a loved one, unemployment or depression.

But there is always hope and help.

MORE NEWS: Watch Derbyshire record-breaker Jack Reynolds' delight after he films scene for Hollyoaks for his 107th birthday

Heath and Holmewood parish councillor, Angela Parry, who is chair of the Holmewood and Heath Healthy Futures Project, has produced a promotional video - with the help of children from a youth club - to highlight all the great activities taking place in the area and the wonderful people who are working hard to make sure people do not suffer in silence.

The Holmewood and Heath Healthy Futures Project is a group aiming to improve the health and wellbeing of residents by engaging with them to provide ‘something for everyone’.

From the St Alban’s Walking Group, to youth clubs, to a parent and toddler group, there are plenty of opportunities for people to get involved in a new activity.

MORE NEWS: How to contact the police using 999 when you can't speak

Councillor Parry said: “Holmewood and Heath used to have a really strong sense of community and then obviously with the termination of the mining industry the sense of community seems to have disappeared.

“I think there is a disparity of need in the village and we need to address that need whether or not it be the need of older people or the need of younger people to get out and about to prevent social isolation and to give everyone a bit of fun.”

Coun Parry said a funding grant secured a few years ago is now running out and they would like further backing to carry on the work that they are doing.

“The work we are doing is definitely worthwhile,” Coun Parry added. “It gives everyone a sense of pride.”

Fellow parish councillor, Paul Oxborough, who helped with the making of the film, said: “It’s not until you dig beneath the surface that you realise how much is happening to tackle social isolation. Whether it is supporting the elderly, young people or parents, locals are doing an amazing job to tackle this difficult subject. I am immensely proud to have been part of this project.”

More information about the Heath Healthy Futures Project can be found at www.hhhf.co.uk.