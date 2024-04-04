Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North East Derbyshire village of Killamarsh will once again become the centre of the campanology world with the return of its distinctive Treble Bob – a unique style of belling ringing which was originally devised at the church over 200 years ago and has gone on to be adopted around the globe.

The restoration of the bells, coupled with the revitalisation of this unique ringing style, promises to re-establish St. Giles as a pilgrimage site for bell ringers and enthusiasts alike, keen to experience and learn this rare form of ringing.

Central to the celebration – which has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund - is the church's mission to usher in a new generation of bell ringers, capable of mastering the intricate patterns of the 'treble bob'.

St Giles Church

St. Giles Church is extending an invitation to individuals from all walks of life to train to be a bell ringer.

John Hall, Church Warden said: “No previous experience is required – we will provide full training should there enough interest in the community. What you really need is only a desire to be part of a living history and to carry the legacy of the 'treble bob'.”

The National Lottery Fund Heritage grant is also facilitating research into 800 years of the church’s history which stretches right back to the 12th century. It is a Grade2* listed building and ranked amongst the top 5% of the country’s most important buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, May 11th, 9am until 10.15am, has also been picked to time with Ashgate Hospice’s Bell-A-Peel campaign which will see bell towers with 5+ bells ringing across the north-east Derbyshire region to raise money for the good cause.

Restored bells at St Giles

Under the guidance of seasoned ringers, novices can hear and see how they can embark on a journey of learning and discovery, with the opportunity to become custodians of a rare and valued skill.