Group aimed at tackling climate change in Chesterfield to meet for first time

A group aimed at tackling climate change in Chesterfield is set to meet for the first time.

Chesterfield Borough Council agreed to set up the working group - which is made up of local volunteers - after declaring a climate emergency at a meeting in July.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Chesterfield Borough Council's deputy leader.

The group will explore how both the council and borough can work towards becoming carbon neutral.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, the council's deputy leader, said: "We were bowled over with the response we received to our request to volunteers to take part in our working group on climate change.

"The first meeting of the core working group will take place on Wednesday and there will also be a wider consultative group of people from different backgrounds and experiences that will help inform the actions taken by the council.

"Individuals included in the working group have interests or experience in this area so this will be very useful in helping us to shape our plans for the future."

It will develop a fully costed action plan which will be presented to a meeting of the council by March 2020.

