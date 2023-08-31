News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Grandad taken to hospital after tripping and hitting his head on Peak District walk

A man has been taken to the hospital after injuring his leg and hitting his head in a popular Peak District beauty spot.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:22 BST

The Edale Mountain Resuce team attended an incident at Birchen Edge, on August 30. They were called to the scene after a man who was out for a walk with his granddaughter, tripped and suffered a lower leg injury. He also hit his head during the fall, causing dizziness.

The rescue team soon made their way to Nelson’s Monument area, where the man was being cared for by passersby. After the primary survey, he was given strong painkillers before being splinted and evacuated back to the Robin Hood car park where he was handed over to the East Midlands Ambulance Service medics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was later transferred to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Thank you to the outdoor community for helping keep him and his granddaughther comfortable until our arrival.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictRobin HoodChesterfield Royal HospitalEast Midlands Ambulance Service