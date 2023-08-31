Grandad taken to hospital after tripping and hitting his head on Peak District walk

The Edale Mountain Resuce team attended an incident at Birchen Edge, on August 30. They were called to the scene after a man who was out for a walk with his granddaughter, tripped and suffered a lower leg injury. He also hit his head during the fall, causing dizziness.

The rescue team soon made their way to Nelson’s Monument area, where the man was being cared for by passersby. After the primary survey, he was given strong painkillers before being splinted and evacuated back to the Robin Hood car park where he was handed over to the East Midlands Ambulance Service medics.

He was later transferred to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

