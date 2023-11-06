Gracie Spinks: Sergeant reviewed Michael Sellers case for “20 minutes” before closing it

A police sergeant spent “20 minutes” reviewing Michael Sellers’ stalking of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks while closing the case – before the 23-year-old was stabbed to death by the “obsessed” warehouse supervisor.

Sergeant Matthew Adams, a police officer of 23 years, told an inquest today (Monday) that he made the decision after an unrecorded “verbal” conversation with a police constable who investigated complaints made by Gracie against Sellers.

He told Chesterfield Coroner’s Court he used limited crime report entries made by PC Sarah Parker to close the case of February 19 – two weeks after he showed up at the stables where Gracie kept her horse Paddy.

After Gracie reported his stalking to bosses at Derbyshire e-commerce firm Xbite where they both worked, Sellers, 35, had told them he thought they were “in a relationship”.

Gracie Spinks was killed in June 2021

He was dismissed from Xbite in February 2021 while police were still investigating.

On June 18 the same year Gracie was found at the stables “lying on the ground”, having been stabbed, at around 8am. Paramedics battled to save her but she died half an hour later.

Pathologist professor Guy Rutty told the inquest Gracie had “10 stab wounds” caused by a “serrated” knife.

The court heard how after Gracie complained about Sellers in a 101 call to police another officer had requested a risk assessment be done and a police drive-by of her address to ensure her safety.

Richard Spinks and Alison Heaton, Gracie Spinks' parents

Questioning Sergeant Adams, Coroner Matthew Kewley said: “There seems to be no consideration of risk anywhere in yours or PC Parker’s crime report.”

The sergeant replied: “I accept there’s nothing directly related to risk.”

He added: “From what Gracie reported at the time she was not in fear of Sellers – there were no threats or violence offered so I felt it was relatively low-risk.”

The inquest heard previously how Sellers had stalked eight other women before becoming “interested” in Gracie while working with her at Derbyshire e-commerce firm Xbite.

A detective described how he harassed the females – all work colleagues – with constant requests for dates, tracking one on social media using fake accounts, following another in his car and appearing parked outside the home of another.

Former pharmaceutical science student Sellers had previously been spoken to by Xbite bosses but his disciplinary file was not requested by investigating officer PC Parker.

Sergeant Adams was asked about investigating previous stalking incidents involving other staff, Sellers appearing at the stables and asking staff members for information about Gracie after she had informed him she did not want a romantic relationship with him.

He said: “I did think to get the file from Xbite but even with that without a statement from Gracie it would be difficult to pursue other lines of enquiry.”

Giving evidence today, Sergeant Adams said he had been told by the investigating officer Parker that Sellers had been warned off – despite Gracie requesting that no action be taken.

However he confirmed that no record was made of the conversation between himself and PC Sarah Parker.

He said: “PC Parker had done checks and he (Sellers) was not known to us on the system.

"I had a verbal conversation with PC Parker which was not recorded and an error on my part.”

Sergeant Adams confirmed he was aware of several stalking risk factors such as previous female victims at work and an escalation of Sellers’ stalking behaviour towards Gracie which matched with a “homicide timeline” guide related to stalking.

Speaking about the case closure, he said: “We discussed the case and what Xbite said and what safety had been offered to Gracie.

"The IP (injured party) did not want words of advice so no further action was taken.”

Asked whether he had been “concerned” by the “lack of detail” in PC Parker’s crime reports, the officer said: “I was aware Sellers had been spoken to and that was all I needed to know.”

He confirmed after ensuring Gracie had been given "safety advice" the case was closed.

However he claimed to have been unaware that an interim stalking order – used to protect the safety of stalking victims – could be put in place to protect Gracie at the time.

The court heard Sergeant Adams was aware that PC Parker had taken no notes during a 45-minute interview with Gracie when the case was closed.

