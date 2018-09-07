Glossop Mountain rescue team help injured walker at Bleaklow

On Wednesday Glossop Mountain Rescue team received a call for 55 year old man from Gloucestershire, who had sustained a lower ankle injury whilst walking down the Pennine Way from Edale to the Ye Old House guest house.

A spokesman for the team said: “Not exactly sure on the mans location, the fast party of the team went in from Snake Summit, following the call at 3.15 pm.

“A short time after the man was located with use of SARLOC the smart phone tracking system, so Glossop 2 hill party went in from Glossop Low.

“His location was halfway down Wildboar Grain.

“Following treatment for is injuries, the team carried the man on a long carry off to their ambulance, which was at Glossop Low,

“He was then transferred over to NWAS ambulance who took the man to Tameside Hospital.”