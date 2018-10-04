Giant puppets visit will disrupt train services this weekend

East Midland Trains have warned passengers that trains are going to be “extremely busy” when a world famous troupe of giant street puppets visit Liverpool this weekend.

The giant Royal De Luxe street puppets which delighted Liverpool during 2012’s Sea Odyssey spectacular and 2014’s ‘Memories of 1914 will be returning to the city from October 4-7.

A spokesman for East Midland Trains said: “On Saturday 6th October our trains between Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool are expected to be extremely busy whilst the Liverpool Giants event is taking place. We are advising customers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

“We are going to provide more coaches to strengthen what are expected to be the busiest trains and also run an additional train from Liverpool Lime Street later in the evening. We will also have some amendments to our trains between Manchester and Liverpool. We will not be calling at Widnes.

“As a result of trains being extremely busy, our services between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street will have no catering facilities on board. Customers travelling between these stations are advised to purchase any refreshments before boarding the train.

“Customers should also note that industrial action will be affecting Northern services and they are running a limited timetable between Manchester and Liverpool calling at Widnes every two hours.

They will also be running a rail replacement shuttle bus service between Warrington Central and Widnes.