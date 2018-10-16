Gary Lineker visits Harry Maguire’s former Chesterfield school - and has kickabout with pupils!

It is not everyday that you get to have a kickabout with England’s World Cup record goalscorer while at school.

But that is exactly what happened to Year 8 pupils at St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield when Gary Lineker popped along to interview former student and Three Lions star Harry Maguire.

Lineker, 57, who holds the record for most goals scored at World Cup finals (10), was given a tour of the school by Maguire, 25, and deputy headteacher, Sue Cain. And along the way Lineker and Maguire joined in with Year 8 pupils who were training on the astroturf at the school.

“Gary said it was the first time he had played for a while since his retirement,” Ms Cain said.

As the pair walked around the school with the film crew, pupils were ‘appearing out of windows’ and asking for ‘selfies’. The Match of the Day presenter also signed bags of Walkers crisps.

As this was Maguire’s first visit back to the school since the World Cup, he decided to drop in on his younger sister Daisy during her art class.

Ms Cain said: “It was really inspiring and motivating.

“The pupils did not know Gary was coming as well.

“It was a red-letter day for the school.”

The interview will be aired on The Premier League Show on BBC Two on Thursday at 10pm.