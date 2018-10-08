Gang's attempted cash machine raid scuppered by Derbyshire supermarket's new security measures

Thieves who tried to steal money from a cash machine in north Derbyshire left empty-handed thanks to new security measures.

A gang tried to steal the ATM on Main Road, Renishaw, attached to the Central England Co-op food store.

But the offenders were unsuccessful as the supermarket's new security measures prevented them from carrying out the recent raid.

The new measures include external motion detectors and a centrally monitored CCTV system which allows colleagues to call for assistance at the touch of a button.

During the incident in Renishaw, the ATM safe locks remained in place and did not allow the gang access to the cash inside.

Craig Goldie, loss prevention advisor at Central England Co-op, said: “We are aware that incidents such as robberies and ATM thefts are frightening for store colleagues, who are our first priority.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent incidents like this from happening, but if something does happen we offer them support and counselling both from within our business and specialists.

“We work closely with police forces across the 16 counties in which we trade in order to protect our colleagues, customers and community.

“We have a range of measures in place that will hopefully deter criminals and, most importantly, ensure our colleagues and customers feel safe.

“The recent incident in Renishaw is a great example of how we work to identify risks associated with ATMs and put security measures in place to ensure that any incidents are unsuccessful.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at Cardtronics to constantly review and improve security on all of our ATMs.”