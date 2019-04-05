Full list of candidates revealed for Staveley and Brimington council elections

Candidates have been revealed for elections to Brimington Parish Council and Staveley Town Council.

The following candidates have been confirmed as standing in the elections to one ward of Brimington Parish Council on Thursday, May 2:

Brimington - North ward

·Sue Bean (Lab)

·Peter Brian Cawthorne (Lab)

·David Raymond Culley (Lab)

·Sylvia Miriam Sanderson (Lab)

·Barry Thompson (UKIP)

·Stuart Yates (Lab).

In the ward below, the following councillors were elected unopposed:

Brimington - South ward

·Graham Frederick Barnett (Lab)

·Andy Bellamy (Lab)

·Anne Brittain (Lab)

·Ian William Callan (Lab)

·John Haywood (Lab).

The following candidates are confirmed as standing in the elections to seven wards of Staveley Town Council on Thursday, May 2:

Staveley - Barrow Hill ward – two seats

·Barry Bingham (LD)

·Lisa-Marie Derbyshire (Lab)

·John Flint (Lab)

·Joel Patrick McGuigan (UKIP)

·Paul Christopher Stone (CInd)

·Kelly Marie Thornton (LD).

Staveley - Duckmanton ward – two seats

·Dawn Michelle Campion (Ind)

·Dale Thomas Denton (Ind)

·Anthony Hill (Lab)

·Pamela Jane Hill (Lab).

Staveley - Hollingwood ward – two seats

·Mick Bagshaw (Ind)

·Katie Davis (Lab)

·Sarah Hollingworth (Lab)

·Paul Alan Mann (Ind).

Staveley - Inkersall Green ward – two seats

·Joanne Iris Barnett (Lab)

·Helen Ann Elliott (Lab)

·Cheryl Lesley Jackson (Ind)

·Dean Rhodes (Ind).

Staveley - Middlecroft ward – four seats

·Carl Chambers (Ind)

·Barry Dyke (Lab)

·Raymond Holwell (Lab)

·Chris Ludlow (Lab)

·Kevin Ludlow (Lab)

·Joe Mann (Ind)

·Michelle Joan Mann (Ind)

·Paul Wilson (Ind).

Staveley - Poolsbrook ward – one seat

·Sandra Bagshaw (Lab)

·Donald Parsons

Staveley - Woodthorpe ward – two seats

·Lisa Kelly Collins (Lab)

·Stephen James Hartley (LD)

·Paul Anthony Jacobs (LD)

·John Kay (Lab).

In the ward below, the following councillors were elected unopposed:

Staveley - Lowgates ward – two seats

·Dean Collins (Lab)

·Elaine Joyce Tidd (Lab).

Polls are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

Votes for the Brimington Parish Council and Staveley Town Council elections will be counted at Queen’s Park Sports Centre, Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, after the completion of the Chesterfield Borough Council election votes. It is expected that counting will start around 2pm and be completed by 4pm.